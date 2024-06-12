Recipe: Pancit Bihon

If cooking Filipino food sounds intimidating, we’ll show you how easy it is to make it delicious! This recipe was shared by Chef Veronica Meneses from Tampa restaurant Manila Eats.

Pancit Bihon

Ingredients

1 lb pancit bihon rice noodles

½ lb pork butt, boiled and cut into small thin slices

½ lb chicken, boiled, deboned, and cut into thin slices

⅛ lb snow peas

1 cup carrots, julienned

½ small cabbage, chopped

1 cup celery leaves, chopped finely

1 onion, chopped

½ tbsp garlic, minced

1 chicken cube

5 tbsp soy sauce

3-4 cups water

Directions

Boil pork butt in salted water for 10–15 minutes. Boil chicken in salted water for 5–10 minutes. In large pot, sauté garlic and onion. Add boiled pork and chicken, cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chicken cube and water, simmer for 15 minutes. Incorporate carrots, snow peas, cabbage, and celery leaves, simmer for a few minutes. Remove all solid ingredients from pot, leaving only liquid, and set aside. Add soy sauce to pot with remaining liquid, and mix. Place pancit bihon rice noodles in liquid and cook until liquid has completely evaporated. Return cooked vegetables and meat to pot and simmer an additional minute or two. Serve hot and enjoy!

Philippine Adobo

Ingredients

½ lb chicken, boiled (see directions in above recipe)

½ lb pork butt, boiled (see directions in above recipe)

½ cup brown sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup rice vinegar

1 cup soy sauce

4 bay leaves

1 tsp white pepper

Directions

Combine boiled chicken and pork butt with remaining ingredients in large pot. Simmer until meat is tender and sauce has thickened. Serve adobo alongside or mixed with Pancit Bihon for a delicious Filipino meal!

