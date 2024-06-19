Recipe: Parmesan Grouper, Steak Tips

Chef Alian Decka joined us from Blinkers Beachside on Clearwater Beach to share how to make two of his best-selling dishes, including top tips for Steak Tips.

Piccata Sauce

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tbsp garlic, chopped

½ tbsp capers

1 tbsp white wine

6 tbsp chicken stock

½ tbsp parsley, chopped

½ tsp lemon juice

½ tsp lemon zest

2 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 ½ oz unsalted butter, dusted with flour

⅛ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

Directions

Heat a pan over medium heat and cook the chopped garlic in extra virgin olive oil until golden. Add capers and sauté 30 seconds, then add white wine and allow alcohol to evaporate. Stir in chicken stock, lemon juice, lemon zest, and cherry tomatoes. Cook 1 minute. Add chopped parsley and boil for another minute on high heat. Stir in flour-dusted butter, salt, and pepper. Swirl pan to smoothly incorporate butter without separating it. Cook until sauce is slightly thickened and smooth.

Parmesan Grouper

Ingredients

8 oz grouper (per person)

salt, as needed

white pepper, as needed

1 cup flour, for dredging

1 cup buttermilk, for dipping

1 cup panko/ grated Parmesan cheese mix, for coating

4 oz clarified butter, for cooking

6 oz fettuccini pasta

4 oz piccata sauce (see recipe above)

Directions

Fill pan with water, add salt, bring to boil for pasta. Season grouper with salt and pepper on both sides. Dredge seasoned fish in flour, dip in buttermilk, then coat with the Panko/Parmesan mixture. In skillet, heat clarified butter over medium-high heat until hot. Sauté grouper until lightly golden on one side, then flip and repeat on other side. Transfer skillet to a preheated oven at 400° F and cook grouper for approximately 10 minutes. While fish is cooking, add fettuccini to boiling water and cook as per instructions on package. Drain cooked fettuccini and place in serving bowl. Remove grouper from oven and set atop fettuccini. Top grouper and pasta with prepared piccata sauce. Serve hot.

Steak Tips

Ingredients

6 oz filet tips

1 tsp flour

½ tsp salt & pepper mix

2 tbsp clarified butter

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp white wine

½ tsp parsley, chopped

½ oz arugula

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp lemon juice

1 ½ tbsp (or 0.32 oz) shaved Parmigiano cheese

Directions

Toss steak tips with flour and salt & pepper mix until evenly coated. Heat clarified butter in pan over high heat. Add tips and sear, flipping occasionally until all sides are browned, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, add minced garlic, and continue to sauté 30 seconds. Deglaze pan with white wine while stirring to mix contents thoroughly. Transfer the seared tips to oval platter. Top tips with arugula leaves loosely piled on top. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice over arugula and steak tips. Sprinkle shaved Parmigiano cheese on top to finish.

