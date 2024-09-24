Recipe: Pastor Mushroom Tacos
Sharing his take on Tacos is Chef Pablo Salas. In collaboration with award-winning Chef Richard Sandoval, he masterminds the menu at Fort Lauderdale's renowned Mexican restaurant 'Lona', which opened in Tampa in 2023.
Pastor Mushroom Tacos
Ingredients for Pastor Adobo Sauce
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 medium white onion
- 6-8 guajillo chiles, deseeded and deveined
- ¼ tsp fresh thyme
- ¼ tsp marjoram or oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 roma tomatoes
- 3 ¼ cups pineapple juice
- 1 tsp whole peppercorns
- 2 cups cubed pineapple
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp white vinegar
- vegetable broth, as needed
Ingredients for Tacos
- 3 large portobello mushrooms
- ½ cup grilled pineapple, sliced
- 2 tsp chopped onion
- 2 tsp chopped cilantro
- ½ cup Pastor Adobo sauce
- 1 tbsp pineapple juice
- 5 corn tortillas
- lime wedges, for garnish
Directions for Pastor Adobo Sauce
- Dice pineapple, tomatoes, white onion, and garlic. In pan with vegetable oil, sauté garlic and onion until fragrant and slightly softened.
- Add tomatoes and cook until they start to break down. Add pineapple and cook until caramelized. Set aside sautéed items.
- Roast guajillo chiles on a comal or dry pan until aromatic but not burnt.
- In a pot, add sautéed vegetables, roasted chiles, and enough vegetable broth to cover. Bring to boil.
- Blend mixture until smooth with immersion blender, or use standard blender. Season with salt to taste. Strain sauce to remove solids. Set aside.
Directions for Tacos
- Slice mushrooms, toss with pinch of salt and Pastor Adobo sauce, let marinate for 10 minutes.
- Sauté marinated mushrooms for 3–4 minutes until caramelized and sauce has reduced.
- Warm tortillas, then fill each one with sautéed mushrooms. Drizzle with pineapple juice, and sprinkle with onion and cilantro. Top with grilled pineapple slices.
- Serve tacos garnished with lime wedges.
