Recipe: Pastor Mushroom Tacos

Sharing his take on Tacos is Chef Pablo Salas. In collaboration with award-winning Chef Richard Sandoval, he masterminds the menu at Fort Lauderdale's renowned Mexican restaurant 'Lona', which opened in Tampa in 2023.

Pastor Mushroom Tacos

Ingredients for Pastor Adobo Sauce

4 cloves garlic

1 medium white onion

6-8 guajillo chiles, deseeded and deveined

¼ tsp fresh thyme

¼ tsp marjoram or oregano

1 bay leaf

2 roma tomatoes

3 ¼ cups pineapple juice

1 tsp whole peppercorns

2 cups cubed pineapple

1 tsp salt

2 tsp white vinegar

vegetable broth, as needed

Ingredients for Tacos

3 large portobello mushrooms

½ cup grilled pineapple, sliced

2 tsp chopped onion

2 tsp chopped cilantro

½ cup Pastor Adobo sauce

1 tbsp pineapple juice

5 corn tortillas

lime wedges, for garnish

Directions for Pastor Adobo Sauce

Dice pineapple, tomatoes, white onion, and garlic. In pan with vegetable oil, sauté garlic and onion until fragrant and slightly softened. Add tomatoes and cook until they start to break down. Add pineapple and cook until caramelized. Set aside sautéed items. Roast guajillo chiles on a comal or dry pan until aromatic but not burnt. In a pot, add sautéed vegetables, roasted chiles, and enough vegetable broth to cover. Bring to boil. Blend mixture until smooth with immersion blender, or use standard blender. Season with salt to taste. Strain sauce to remove solids. Set aside.

Directions for Tacos

Slice mushrooms, toss with pinch of salt and Pastor Adobo sauce, let marinate for 10 minutes. Sauté marinated mushrooms for 3–4 minutes until caramelized and sauce has reduced. Warm tortillas, then fill each one with sautéed mushrooms. Drizzle with pineapple juice, and sprinkle with onion and cilantro. Top with grilled pineapple slices. Serve tacos garnished with lime wedges.

