Recipe: Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms and Cauliflower

We're making a classic 'frozen dinner', but not frozen and no microwave in sight... Salisbury Steak, with marinated mushrooms and cheesy mashed cauliflower: perfect for the Hungry Person in your life. This recipe comes to us from Benjamin Pomales, Executive Chef with Bandit St Pete.

Salisbury Steak

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

2 egg yolks

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp panko breadcrumbs

1⁄2 onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tsp Dijon mustard

1⁄2 tbsp salt

1⁄2 tbsp pepper

Directions

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients until well combined. Take a small amount and cook up however you like, to taste for flavor.

Pre-portion ‘steak’ balls into desired weight (I do 6 oz per).

Wrap one of the portions in cling film and flatten out, creating a steak-like shape.

Wrap once more and make sure it’s nice and tight.

If you have a vacuum sealer, use to seal ‘steaks’. Otherwise place in resealable plastic food bag.

Set sous vide to 54 °C. Place sealed ‘steak’ in water for 1 hour. Alternatively, bring pot of water to boil. Turn off heat and place bag in water for same amount of time.

We are trying to slowly cook and seal in flavors before we remove, season and sear to finish.

Plantain Au Poivre ‘Gravy’

Ingredients

1⁄4 lb frozen sweet plantains

1⁄2 cup onion, minced

1⁄2 cup rum or bourbon

2 cups half & half

2 tbsp butter

salt, to taste

2 tbsp black pepper

Directions

Fry or bake sweet plantains until very golden brown. Blend with just enough water to make a paste.

In sauté pan over low heat, cook onion until translucent.

Add black pepper, then deglaze with rum, making sure to turn off any flames for initial adding.

Do not be alarmed if you see blue flame from liquid. This is alcohol cooking out.

Once reduced by half, add half & half & plantain paste.

Note: you may not need all the plantain, just until desired consistency and flavor is reached.

Off heat, add in butter and season to taste.

Black Garlic Ancho Marinade

Ingredients

2 oz black garlic, peeled

1⁄4 cup dried cherries or raisins

8 x dried ancho chilis

1⁄2 cup oil

Directions

Rehydrate chilis & cherries in hot water for about 15 minutes to soften.

Blend or food process all ingredients until smooth.

Oaxaca Aligot Cauliflower

Ingredients

4 cups cauliflower, chopped

1⁄2 lb cold butter

4 oz oaxaca cheese

salt, to taste

Directions

Bring pot of water to boil. Salt until it tastes like the ocean.

Add cauliflower and cook until tender. Once done, remove from water but do not discard cooking liquid.

In blender, add enough water to get things moving. On low speed add butter a little at a time.

Remove into a pan or bowl. Add cheese slowly until incorporated. It should be nice and smooth with some very fun stretchiness!

