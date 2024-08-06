Recipe: Scallops, Romesco & Caulilini

If you're splurging on scallops, learn how to cook them just right. Plus, why caulilini should be on your shopping list! These recipes come from Chef Drew Dimitrovski who is currently masterminding the menu at new St Pete restaurant Juno & the Peacock. For more on Chef Drew's old band, Zoo Trippin' (no ‘g’), click here.

Chef Drew says "I enjoy cooking with bold but light flavors (citrus, peppers, cilantro). These recipes also use only two burners and a blender to bring it together and both the corn relish and romesco are great to have leftovers of for other quick meals during the week. It comes together quickly, it is interesting, and it feels like a restaurant-quality meal at home."

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them. let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Charred Corn Relish

Ingredients

corn kernels from 3 ears of corn

½ Fresno chili, minced

juice and zest of 2 limes

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

salt, to taste

Directions

Heat sauté pan over high heat. Add corn kernels and cook until nicely charred. Transfer charred corn to sheet tray and allow to cool. Prepare Fresno chili by removing flesh, avoiding seeds, and mincing. In mixing bowl, combine cooled charred corn, diced red onion, minced Fresno chili, lime juice, lime zest, and chopped cilantro. Stir ingredients together until well incorporated. Season relish with salt to taste, and adjust accordingly. Reserve charred corn relish to use as garnish when plating dish.

Cashew Romesco

Ingredients

⅔ cup yellow onion, large dice

3 garlic cloves

16 oz jar roasted red peppers, drained

¼ cup cashews

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp salt

½ tsp smoked paprika

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F with fan on, if available. Toss diced yellow onion and garlic cloves with dash of olive oil. Spread onion and garlic on half sheet tray and roast in preheated oven for 10 minutes to char. Drain roasted red peppers and add to blender along with roasted onion and garlic, cashews, sherry vinegar, honey, salt, smoked paprika, and remaining olive oil. Purée on high until smooth. Taste romesco sauce and adjust seasoning as needed.

Seared Scallops

Ingredients

8 x ‘U10’ scallops

1½ fl oz neutral oil (canola, vegetable, or olive blend)

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Directions

Place large 12" sauté pan on high heat to preheat. While pan is heating, clean scallops. Place scallops on paper towel-lined tray and pat completely dry. Once pan is hot, add neutral oil, which should be almost smoking. Generously season scallops with salt, then place one by one in pan to sear without crowding - they should sizzle immediately upon contact. Give scallops a light shake to ensure they're not sticking, then let cook undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop a good sear. Monitor the searing progress - the edges of the scallops will start to brown and firm up. Turn off heat and flip each scallop over. Add butter to pan. Let scallops rest in warm pan an additional 1–2 minutes to finish cooking in residual heat. Scallops are now ready to serve.

Sauteed Caulilini

Ingredients

1 pack caulilini, cleaned

1 fl oz neutral oil (canola, vegetable, or olive blend)

2 tsp salt

fresh cracked black pepper, 1 turn from a pepper mill

Directions

Trim ends off caulilini and split stalks lengthwise into manageable pieces. Heat pan over high heat until hot, then add oil. Place caulilini in pan in single layer to ensure each piece makes contact with hot surface. Once you see color on florets, lightly toss in pan to ensure even cooking. Continue cooking until caulilini is tender to your liking. Season with salt and black pepper.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.