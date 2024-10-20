Recipe: Seared Scallops, Smashed Peas, Paloma Sauce, and Arugula

We have some fun with fresh Florida flavors as we bring seafood and citrus together for a meal you’ll want to make tonight!

This recipe was shared by Chef Matthew Maslowski, Executive Chef for Busch Gardens & Adventure Island. He told us "I wanted to incorporate Florida fresh seafood and citrus, the pink grapefruit juice is a great combination to go with the sweet and saltiness of the scallops. The peas generate a fresh clean finish once combined with the other ingredients."

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Seared Scallops with Smashed Peas and Paloma Sauce

Ingredients

2 lbs ‘U10’ scallops

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 cups tequila

4 cups pink grapefruit juice

½ qt heavy cream

2 lbs peas (frozen is acceptable)

1 bag arugula greens

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

olive oil, for searing

Directions

Cleaning scallops – you will see a piece on the scallop which is called the foot. You would have to remove this because if you cook it becomes very tough and chewy. Once cleaned, place them on a few paper towels to pull some of the water out so you will get a better sear on them. Place the minced garlic, diced onions and the tequila into a sauce pot, place on the stove on medium heat. You want to reduce the liquid to a third. Once it has been reduced, pour in the grapefruit juice and then reduce to half. Once the grapefruit juice is reduced, pour the sauce through a strainer into another pot to remove the garlic and onions. Place back on the stove and pour the heavy cream into the pot and then keep it on low heat so it will reduce slowly. Place 1 cup of water into a pot and bring to a boil – once it comes to a boil add the peas – let them cook for a few minutes to bring up to temperature. Once cooked, use a masher to rough smash the peas, so some are soft and mushy while some are crushed. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Place off to the side for service. Using a sauté pan place it on the stove and heat up. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil into the pan. Once the pan is hot take your scallops and then season them with salt and pepper. After being seasoned, place the scallops in the sauté pan. Cook only 8 scallops at a time – this will help in keeping the pan at temperature and will give your scallops a better sear. When you see that the scallops are golden brown on one side (3-4 minutes), flip them over while using a spatula, then finish cooking them until golden brown again (3 minutes).

Plating:

Place your peas down in the center of the plate slightly spreading it out. Lay your scallops (4 each) onto the peas. Pour your paloma sauce around the peas. Add your arugula on top of the scallops as the garnish.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.