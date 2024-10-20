Recipe: Seared Scallops, Smashed Peas, Paloma Sauce, and Arugula
We have some fun with fresh Florida flavors as we bring seafood and citrus together for a meal you’ll want to make tonight!
This recipe was shared by Chef Matthew Maslowski, Executive Chef for Busch Gardens & Adventure Island. He told us "I wanted to incorporate Florida fresh seafood and citrus, the pink grapefruit juice is a great combination to go with the sweet and saltiness of the scallops. The peas generate a fresh clean finish once combined with the other ingredients."
Seared Scallops with Smashed Peas and Paloma Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 lbs ‘U10’ scallops
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cups tequila
- 4 cups pink grapefruit juice
- ½ qt heavy cream
- 2 lbs peas (frozen is acceptable)
- 1 bag arugula greens
- kosher salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- olive oil, for searing
Directions
- Cleaning scallops – you will see a piece on the scallop which is called the foot. You would have to remove this because if you cook it becomes very tough and chewy. Once cleaned, place them on a few paper towels to pull some of the water out so you will get a better sear on them.
- Place the minced garlic, diced onions and the tequila into a sauce pot, place on the stove on medium heat. You want to reduce the liquid to a third. Once it has been reduced, pour in the grapefruit juice and then reduce to half.
- Once the grapefruit juice is reduced, pour the sauce through a strainer into another pot to remove the garlic and onions.
- Place back on the stove and pour the heavy cream into the pot and then keep it on low heat so it will reduce slowly.
- Place 1 cup of water into a pot and bring to a boil – once it comes to a boil add the peas – let them cook for a few minutes to bring up to temperature. Once cooked, use a masher to rough smash the peas, so some are soft and mushy while some are crushed. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Place off to the side for service.
- Using a sauté pan place it on the stove and heat up. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil into the pan.
- Once the pan is hot take your scallops and then season them with salt and pepper. After being seasoned, place the scallops in the sauté pan.
- Cook only 8 scallops at a time – this will help in keeping the pan at temperature and will give your scallops a better sear.
- When you see that the scallops are golden brown on one side (3-4 minutes), flip them over while using a spatula, then finish cooking them until golden brown again (3 minutes).
Plating:
- Place your peas down in the center of the plate slightly spreading it out.
- Lay your scallops (4 each) onto the peas.
- Pour your paloma sauce around the peas.
- Add your arugula on top of the scallops as the garnish.
