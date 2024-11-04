Recipe: Shakshuka and Easy Homemade Chili

How to shop once but cook twice as we use the same ingredients for 2 very different dishes. These suggestions for easy weeknight meal making are from Chef Nicole Kubilins from Meacham Urban Farm in Tampa, where they offer a variety of local organic goods and host events connecting individuals with the source of their food.

Shakshuka

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 bell pepper, seeded and diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

¼ tsp chili powder

1 (28 oz) can whole peeled tomatoes

6 large eggs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

cilantro, chopped, for garnish

parsley, chopped, for garnish

bread for serving (naan, flatbread, sourdough)

Directions

Heat olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced onion and bell pepper, cooking 5 minutes until onion is translucent. Stir in finely chopped garlic and spices (paprika, cumin, and chili powder), and cook another minute until aromatic. Pour canned tomatoes into pan with juices. Use spoon to break tomatoes into smaller pieces. Season tomato mixture with salt and pepper, and let simmer to develop flavors. Create small wells in tomato sauce with spoon, and crack each egg into separate well. Let eggs cook 5–8 minutes, or until desired doneness. For faster cooking, cover the pan with lid. Once eggs are cooked, sprinkle shakshuka with chopped cilantro and parsley as fresh garnish. Serve shakshuka hot, accompanied by choice of bread, warmed up and ready for dipping into flavorful sauce.

Easy Homemade Chili

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, seeded and diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 lb ground beef

1 (15 oz) can beans (kidney, black, or pinto), drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (14 ½ oz) can stewed tomatoes

1 ½ cups water or broth (optional, if needed for thinner consistency)

1 tsp chili powder, or more to taste

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Place ground beef, onion, and bell pepper in large saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir mixture until meat is browned and onion is tender, 5-7 minutes. Add garlic to saucepan and continue to stir an additional minute. Incorporate both cans of diced and stewed tomatoes into pan, along with drained and rinsed beans. If thinner chili is preferred, add water or broth to achieve desired consistency. Season chili mixture with chili powder, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly. Bring chili to boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover pan and let chili simmer about 15 minutes to blend flavors together.

