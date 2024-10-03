Recipe: Triple Tri Tip Steak Bowls

All the thrill of the grill, but on the stovetop as we make steak but serve it three ways. This idea for dinner comes from Danny Hernandez, founder of The Brisket Shoppe in Tampa where he proudly has no microwave, no freezer and no can openers!

The Steak

Danny used a 2 lb dry aged Tri Tip, and suggests covering with flaky salt for a dry brine prior to cooking.

Directions

1. Take steak out of fridge

Allow steak to come to room temperature for about 30 minutes to an hour. This helps with even cooking.

2. Preheat skillet

Place cast iron skillet on stove and heat on high until very hot. You want to see a bit of smoke coming off the pan. This usually takes about 5 minutes, depending on stove.

3. Season steak

Pat steak dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Season generously with salt, pepper, and garlic powder if desired.

4. Sear steak

Add 1 tbsp oil to hot skillet to coat.

Carefully place seasoned steak in skillet. Let sear without moving for 3–4 minutes, or until it develops a nice crust.

5. Flip and sear other side

Turn steak over and sear another 3–4 minutes.

6. If needed: continue cooking

If your tri-tip is thicker, you may need to reduce heat to medium and continue cooking to desired doneness, flipping occasionally. This could take an additional 5–10 minutes.

7. Check temperature.

Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness. Here are temperatures you should aim for depending on how you like your steak:Rare: 120-125° FMedium rare: 130-135° FMedium: 140-145° FMedium well: 150-155° FWell done: 160° F (and above)

Rare: 120-125° F

Medium rare: 130-135° F

Medium: 140-145° F

Medium well: 150-155° F

Well done: 160° F (and above)

8. Rest steak

Remove steak from skillet and let rest on cutting board for about 10 minutes, so juices redistribute throughout meat.

9, Slice and serve.

Slice against grain to ensure tenderness and serve.

Idea 1: with Jasmine Rice and Veggies

1. Jasmine Rice

Ingredients

1 cup jasmine rice, rinsed

1 ½ - 1 ¾ cups water (depending on desired texture)

salt to taste (optional)

Directions

Combine rinsed rice, water, and pinch of salt (if using) in medium saucepan.

Bring the mixture to boil over medium-high heat.

Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, let rice simmer about 18 minutes.

After 18 minutes, remove saucepan from heat.

Let sit, still covered, for 10 minutes. This allows rice to steam further and ensures grains are cooked through and fluffy.

2. Veggies

Slice a trio of red, green and yellow sweet bell peppers. Plus portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted corn and garlic.

Grill veggies in same pan as steak, adding extra oil as needed.

3. Serving

Place jasmine rice on plate, then layer with grilled veggies. Shingle sliced steak over top.

If preferred, add chimichurri sauce (see recipe below).

4. Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients

1-2 tsp dry rub seasoning (use your favorite)

1 cup fresh parsley

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 lemon, zested

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in food processor or blender and mix well - add more oil or vinegar as needed to reach desired consistency. Season as needed.

Idea 2: with Salad

Serve sliced steak on top of a bed of arugula, dressed with olive oil. Fan out steak slices and garnish with lemon wedge. Season as needed.

Add chimichurri sauce if desired (see recipe above).

Idea 3: with Tacos

1, Tortillas and Veggies

Warm tortillas to desired temperature, then add veggies (per directions in Idea 1 above).

2, Extra Toppings

Layer on steak slices, then add diced, grilled pineapple and grilled sweetcorn.

Top with fresh pico de Gallo (see recipe below).

3. Pico de gallo

Ingredients

3-4 medium tomatoes, diced

1 onion, chopped

⅓ cup cilantro, chopped

1 lime, juiced

jalapeño or serrano pepper, finely chopped (seeds removed for less heat)

1 clove garlic, minced

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and garlic. Squeeze over lime juice and season with salt (and pepper, if using). Gently stir ingredients together.

Let sit for 10–15 minutes before serving to allow flavors to mesh.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.