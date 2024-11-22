Recipes: Caesar Salad + Reverse Sear Sous Vide Steak

We have the secrets to 2 essential dishes! We make a Caesar Salad from scratch, and learn how to 'Reverse Sear' a spectacular Steak. These recipes both come from Chef David Morris, Director

of Culinary for the revamped Packard's Steakhouse at the acclaimed golf resort Innisbrook.

Anchovy Dressing

Ingredients

egg yolks

1 oz white anchovies

1 oz garlic, minced

2 ½ fl oz red wine vinegar

2 oz lemon juice

1 fl oz Worcestershire sauce

2 oz Dijon Mustard

2 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

10 fl oz extra virgin olive oil

12 fl oz blended oil

Directions

Combine all ingredients except oils in food processor. Slowly emulsify both oils into mixture while continuously blending and scraping down sides as needed. Reserve dressing for use.

Herbed Breadcrumbs

Ingredients

panko breadcrumbs

extra virgin olive oil

lemon zest

fresh parsley, chopped

fresh oregano, chopped

salt to taste

Directions

In stainless steel bowl, combine panko and olive oil. Toss well to distribute oil evenly. Cook oiled panko in large sauté pan over medium heat, stirring constantly for even cooking. Once light golden color is reached, add lemon zest, parsley, oregano, and salt. Continue cooking until deep golden color is achieved. Transfer breadcrumbs to sheet pan to cool, then store in airtight container.

Caesar Salad

Ingredients

romaine lettuce

2 fl oz Anchovy Dressing (see recipe above)

salt and pepper, to taste

1 x soft boiled egg, seasoned

2 tbsp Herbed Breadcrumbs (see recipe above)

2 tbsp Grana Padano cheese, grated

Directions

Dress romaine lettuce with anchovy dressing and season with salt and pepper. Season soft boiled egg with salt and cracked pepper. Plate dressed lettuce in center of bowl and place seasoned egg off to side. Top salad with herbed breadcrumbs and grated Grana Padano cheese.

Reverse Sear + Sous Vide Steaks

Featuring Ribeye, Filet, NY, Short Rib or feel free to substitute your cut of choice.

Preferred Portion Sizes

Rib Eye – 16 oz +

Filet Mignon – 4 oz +

NY Strip – 14oz +

Short Rib – 6 oz + (no bone) 10 oz + (bone-in)

Ingredients

kosher salt

pepper mill, telicherry peppercorns

unsalted butter

canola oil

fresh thyme

garlic cloves

Equipment Needed

Sous Vide thermal circulator (I use ‘Anova’ brand)

4 – 6 qt cambro

1 qt sous vide bags, for smaller cuts

1 gallon sous vide bags, for larger cuts

vacuum machine or vacuum pump (I have never used a pump but have seen them in stores, give it a try and let us know)

cutting board, plastic or wood, both work great (Butcher block is my favorite, plus they look very cool)

10" sauté pan (I prefer non-stick, because it's just easier)

10" tongs

metal spatula

metal binder clip (I’ll explain later)

Directions

OK, first let's start by saying ‘do not be afraid of sous vied cooking!’ It's super easy, super safe, makes food super yummy, and the French have been doing it for a long time!

Place circulator in cambro container and tighten clamp, fill with water to recommended fill line (on side of circulator) then hit on button. Set circulator temp to 140° F and allow ample time for water to heat.

While water is heating, take steak/ steaks of choice and liberally season all sides with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. It would be hard to over season, so go big here!

Place seasoned steaks in vacuum bag with peeled garlic cloves, fresh thyme and a good knob of butter. Keeping open end of bag clean, place this end into vacuum machine and press ‘go’ button. Machine will make loud suction noise until proper vacuum is reached then will automatically seal bag.

You are ready to start Sous Vide!

Place sealed bag into water then grab binder clip with free hand, clamping corner of sealed bag to side of cambro water container. Do not clamp to circulator!

Recommended Cooking Times

4 oz - 8 oz steak, about 20 minutes

8 oz +, about 40 minutes

Short Rib, 7 hours to 48 hours (yes, 2 days!)

When sous vide cooking time has been accomplished, it’s now time to pan-sear your steaks for additional deliciousness.

Heat sauté pan until really hot, then add canola oil. Place steak, serving side down, in pan- being careful not to splash hot oil. Cook steaks 2–3 minutes on each side, then add knob of butter, fresh thyme and garlic to pan. Using metal tablespoon, scoop sizzling melted butter over steak for additional minute or so.

Remove steak from pan and allow 10 + minutes to rest before cutting.

Bon Appetit!

