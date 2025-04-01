Expand / Collapse search

Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Pinellas County

Published  April 1, 2025 4:48am EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.
    • It happened early Tuesday in the 20200 block of Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores.
    • No further details have been released.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting early Tuesday.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding in the 20200 block of Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores, according to PCSO.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting along Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting, including possible injuries, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

