Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Pinellas County
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting early Tuesday.
What we know:
The investigation is unfolding in the 20200 block of Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores, according to PCSO.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting along Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores.
What we don't know:
No further details on the shooting, including possible injuries, have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
