Pantry Storm Prep Guide & Recipes
We’ve got ideas not just for dinner, but for breakfast and lunch too - as we give you our guide to what to buy and cook when a storm’s on its way. Visit My Fox Hurricane for a county by county guide to evacuation zones and shelters, and even a printable ‘Hurricane Shopping List’.
Click here for more information on the emergency apps available from the American Red Cross.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of Chef Jeff's Readiness Recipes below.
Canned Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients
- 1 can of chicken (drained)
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup diced celery
- ¼ cup diced apple
- salt and pepper, to taste
- large lettuce leaves
Directions
- In bowl, mix chicken, mayonnaise, celery, apple, salt, and pepper.
- Spoon mixture onto lettuce leaves and wrap.
- Serve immediately.
3 Bean Salad
Ingredients
- 1 can of green beans, drained
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup chopped bell pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- In large bowl, combine green beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, red onion, and bell pepper.
- In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
- Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.
No-Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- ¼ cup peanut butter
Directions
- Melt butter and brown sugar in saucepan over medium heat.
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and oats.
- Press half oat mixture into bottom of lined 8" x 8" pan.
- Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter together, then pour over oat layer.
- Top with remaining oat mixture and press down gently.
- Refrigerate (or keep in cool place) until set, then cut into bars.