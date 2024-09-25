Pantry Storm Prep Guide & Recipes

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Pantry Storm Prep Guide & Recipes

By Chef Jeff Philbin
Published  September 25, 2024 12:00am EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News

We’ve got ideas not just for dinner, but for breakfast and lunch too - as we give you our guide to what to buy and cook when a storm’s on its way. Visit My Fox Hurricane for a county by county guide to evacuation zones and shelters, and even a printable ‘Hurricane Shopping List’.

Click here for more information on the emergency apps available from the American Red Cross.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of Chef Jeff's Readiness Recipes below. 

Canned Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps 

Ingredients

  • 1 can of chicken (drained)
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup diced celery
  • ¼ cup diced apple
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • large lettuce leaves

Directions

  1. In bowl, mix chicken, mayonnaise, celery, apple, salt, and pepper.
  2. Spoon mixture onto lettuce leaves and wrap.
  3. Serve immediately.

3 Bean Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 can of green beans, drained
  • 1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup chopped red onion
  • ¼ cup chopped bell pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. In large bowl, combine green beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, red onion, and bell pepper.
  2. In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
  3. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.
  4. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

No-Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • ½ cup chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup peanut butter

Directions

  1. Melt butter and brown sugar in saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and oats.
  3. Press half oat mixture into bottom of lined 8" x 8" pan.
  4. Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter together, then pour over oat layer.
  5. Top with remaining oat mixture and press down gently.
  6. Refrigerate (or keep in cool place) until set, then cut into bars.