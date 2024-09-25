Pantry Storm Prep Guide & Recipes

We’ve got ideas not just for dinner, but for breakfast and lunch too - as we give you our guide to what to buy and cook when a storm’s on its way. Visit My Fox Hurricane for a county by county guide to evacuation zones and shelters, and even a printable ‘Hurricane Shopping List’.

Canned Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

1 can of chicken (drained)

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced apple

salt and pepper, to taste

large lettuce leaves

Directions

In bowl, mix chicken, mayonnaise, celery, apple, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture onto lettuce leaves and wrap. Serve immediately.

3 Bean Salad

Ingredients

1 can of green beans, drained

1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup chopped bell pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp sugar

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In large bowl, combine green beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, red onion, and bell pepper. In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

No-Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

Ingredients

½ cup butter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats

½ cup chocolate chips

¼ cup peanut butter

Directions