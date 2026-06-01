Storm Prep Pantry Essentials

We partnered with Ela Landegger from the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida to build the ultimate storm survival guide. From building a smart pantry to prepping your fridge before the power goes out, here are the basics you need to know to keep your family safely fed during severe weather.

1. The Essentials: Water & Safety Basics

Before you worry about what is for dinner, you need to ensure your basic survival kit is stocked. If you are sheltering at home, be prepared to live without power, running water, or internet for an extended period.

Water is the #1 Priority: You need 1 gallon of water per person, per day . (For a two-week supply, that is 14 gallons per person!) Do not forget to calculate extra for your pets.

The Hardware: Have flashlights, extra batteries, a crank/solar weather radio, and a battery-operated fan.

The Kitchen Toolkit: A manual can opener is an absolute must-have. Stock up on paper plates, plastic silverware, heavy-duty trash bags, and Ziploc baggies so you do not have to wash dishes without running water.

Important Documents: Take photos of your IDs, insurance policies, and prescriptions, and upload them to the cloud.

GENERATOR SAFETY WARNING: Never use a generator, charcoal grill, or gas grill indoors or in a garage. They must be kept at least 20 feet away from all home doors, windows, and vents to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

2. Building the Smart Storm Pantry

Step away from eating nothing but baked beans! A modern storm pantry should be colorful, nutrient-dense, and satisfying. Rotate these items into your everyday cooking so nothing expires!

High-Protein Canned Goods: Tuna, chicken, black beans, and cannellini beans.

Carbs & Fillers: Microwave/ready-to-eat rice pouches, couscous, cereal, tortillas, and sturdy crackers.

Flavor Boosters: Hot sauce, olive oil, vinegar, peanut butter, and dried herbs.

Veggies & Fruits: Canned corn, diced tomatoes, canned fruit, mandarin oranges, and water chestnuts.

Snacks: Beef jerky, trail mix, granola bars, dried fruit, nuts, and comfort foods like Rice Krispies treats (great for keeping kids occupied!).

Beverages & Dairy: Shelf-stable plant-based milks and ready-to-drink coffee.

3. Five Pre-Storm Food Prep Hacks

When a storm is approaching, you can do much more than just eat what spoils the fastest. Use your power while you still have it to execute these five brilliant prep tips:

Pre-Cook What You Can: Bake cookies, boil a batch of pasta, or roast the raw meats in your fridge so they are fully cooked and safe to eat cold or room temperature. Hard-Boil Eggs & Roast Garlic: Hard-boiled eggs stay fresh in the fridge for a week if unpeeled, making them a great power-outage protein. Roasted garlic adds massive flavor to bland canned foods. Brew Cold Brew Coffee: Do not suffer through a power outage without caffeine! Make a large pitcher of cold brew or double-strength iced tea ahead of time. Quick-Pickle Delicate Produce: Save your cucumbers, red onions, and bell peppers by throwing them in a jar with vinegar and water. The acidity preserves them safely at room temperature and gives you a crunchy, bright topping! Freeze Your Drinking Water: Fill large Tupperware containers and Ziploc bags with clean drinking water and freeze them solid. They act as giant, slow-melting ice blocks to keep your freezer colder longer—and when they melt, you have ice-cold drinking water.

4. Five "No-Cook" Power-Outage Recipes

Who says you need a stove to make a great meal? Keep hunger at bay with these five creative, assembly-only recipes using your pantry staples and hardy produce.

Ela’s Spicy No-Cook Tuna

Canned tuna

Canned corn (undrained, use the oil!)

Olive oil

Hot sauce (or Sriracha) to taste

No-Cook Taco Night

Canned black/pinto beans

Canned diced tomatoes & canned corn

Avocado & fresh cilantro

Taco shells, tortillas, or tortilla chips

Bright & Crunchy Bean Salad

White beans (Cannellini) & canned chicken

Diced apples, celery, and scallions

Olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice

Dried herbs & mixed nuts

Serve with sturdy crackers

Powerless Power Breakfast

Rolled oats

Shelf-stable plant-based milk

Peanut butter

Fresh bananas & apples

Mixed nuts & dried fruit

"Cold-Soak" Peanut Noodles

Rice vermicelli noodles (Soak in room-temp water for 15 minutes to soften—no boiling required!)

Canned water chestnuts & canned mandarin oranges

Peanut butter, soy sauce, & rice vinegar (or lime juice)

Crushed peanuts

Get Red Cross Ready! To find your local evacuation zones, shelters, and the latest 2026 tropical forecasts, visit MyFoxHurricane.com or download the FOX Local App. For more survival tips, be sure to download the free American Red Cross Emergency App.