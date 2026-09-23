Taste Of Italy: 3 Courses In 30 Minutes

Join Chef Franco Marolo from Tampa's La Casa della Pasta as he prepares an authentic, three-course Italian feast right in our kitchen. Learn how to make a vibrant tomato and prosciutto bruschetta, a rich and creamy rigatoni with walnut sauce that requires absolutely no heavy cream, and his grandmother's deeply comforting chilled peaches and chocolate dessert. This incredible lineup delivers authentic European flavor without ever leaving your house.

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Classic Tomato & Prosciutto Bruschetta

Ingredients

4 slices crusty bread

2 tomatoes

1 tbsp fresh basil

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch salt

½ cup fresh mozzarella

4 slices Prosciutto di Parma

Directions

Toast bread in oven at 450° F for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Deseed tomatoes and dice into small pieces. Combine diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and salt in bowl. Add seasoned tomatoes to toasted bread. Top with fresh mozzarella. Garnish with slice of Prosciutto di Parma.

Rigatoni with Creamy Walnut Sauce (Salsa di Noci)

Ingredients

1 lb rigatoni pasta

200 ml whole milk

1 slice white bread (no crust)

200 g walnut kernels

½ clove garlic

1 pinch marjoram leaves

1 tbsp parmesan cheese

1 pinch salt

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp warm water

Directions

Boil water in large pot, add salt, and cook rigatoni pasta according to package instructions, reserving small cup of cooking water before draining. Soak white bread in whole milk until fully saturated, then drain and squeeze gently with hands. Place squeezed bread into blender along with walnut kernels, garlic, marjoram leaves, parmesan cheese, and salt. Blend for 2 minutes until smooth paste forms. Add extra virgin olive oil and warm water, blending until thick and creamy consistency is achieved. Thin walnut sauce in pan using few spoonfuls of reserved pasta water. Add cooked pasta to pan and toss to coat. Plate pasta and garnish with extra chopped walnuts and extra Parmesan cheese.

Grandma's Peaches and Chocolate

Ingredients

¼ cup water

1 kg fresh peaches

150 g sugar

100 g cocoa powder

80 g amaretti cookies

1 cup whipped cream

Directions

Clean and peel fresh peaches, cut into pieces, and place in pot with water. Place pot over heat and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sugar, cooking for about 1 minute. Stir in cocoa powder and cook for 2 minutes. Crumble amaretti cookies into pot and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to container and place in refrigerator to cool for at least 3 hours. Serve chilled with spoonful of whipped cream on top.

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