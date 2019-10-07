Animals will lurk in the dark during ZooTampa's 'Creatures of the Night'

Throughout ZooTampa, animals will lurk past sunset during the month of October.

The Tampa zoo’s annual “Creatures of the Night” is back. On Fridays and Saturdays through October 26, ZooTampa will stay open late until 10 p.m. with a haunting array of eerie and immersive Halloween adventures for the whole family.

While there is no horror or gory scenes, there is an impressive lineup of family-friendly scares and startles throughout the zoo. There are two new scare zones this year: Twisted Tale Trail and Rising Waters. Returning favorites include: Medusa’s Stone Cold Cave, Enchanted Fairy Meadow, Pigpimples School of Mystery and Mayhem Pumpkin Palooza!

LINK: For more information or to purchase your ticket visit: ZooTampa.org/creatures