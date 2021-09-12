FHP: 1 arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash

article

Stuart Mikel Cobb, 28, of Tampa, was arrested early Sunday morning after troopers say he hit and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. at State Road 574 and Williams Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Cobb was traveling eastbound on State Road 574 approaching Williams Road when he hit a 30-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the travel lanes. The man died at the scene.

Troopers say Cobb left the scene, parked the 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor he was driving at a nearby Walmart, and walked back to the crash site.

Cobb was later arrested by troopers for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

