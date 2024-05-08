Hillsborough deputies investigating death after body found in Town 'n' Country neighborhood

A death investigation is unfolding in a neighborhood in Town ‘n' Country, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A home on Shellgrove Court, at the corner of Lynfield Drive, remained taped off all day Wednesday as investigators worked to figure out what happened.

Deputies responded around 7 a.m., but HCSO has not shared any further details.

READ: HCSO identifies armed man shot, killed by deputies near Plant City

Neighbors were shocked to walk outside and discover the scene Wednesday morning.

"It is a quiet neighborhood," Freddy Carrero said. "Back here, it’s really calm. Never had any issues. Never even had an accident over here, so it’s kind of strange to see all these police."

"For the most part, everybody waves and says ‘Hi’ and everything," Carrero continued. "There’s never an issue over here, since I’ve been here 26 years."

It’s not clear whether the sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter