Iconic Postcard Inn shares expansion plans with St. Pete Beach residents

The iconic Postcard Inn hotel on St. Pete Beach, built in 1957, may soon be getting an upgrade. The new owner has announced plans to renovate the existing spaces, and build a new two-story building with 87 additional rooms.

The developers held a community meeting Wednesday night to hear from residents. This expansion comes amid turmoil in the community over much larger expansion projects at the TradeWinds and Sirata hotels, which include tall towers.

Residents tell FOX 13 this two-story expansion is more respectful of the community.

Image courtesy: LCP Group

"I’m very concerned about the other hotels, but here I am a lot more comfortable. The other hotels were trying to max out to the limit what they could do and [with PCI] they aren’t trying to do that. They are just trying to reasonably do a little bit more," said resident John Kurzman. "It’s a small percentage of growth and not a lot of room, and take transient parking to be parking for guests actually in the hotel."

Still, some residents addressed concerns.

"I’m concerned - because I live at Silver Sands - that [developers] may change their mind on renovating and I could lose my view of the beach," said Heather White. "I’m from New York City. I came to enjoy the scenery, not sit in traffic, so I am concerned about that."

The new owner says this is an opportunity to revamp the famous hotel.

"The Postcard Inn is an iconic hotel and St. Pete Beach is a fantastic community and one of the nicest beaches in the U.S., but the hotel is in need of a renovation to enhance the guest experience here," said Francis Lively, CEO of LCP Group. "It was good to hear from the community, we want to get their input and their perspective."

Although the timeline for completion has not been set, Lively says two years would be a goal.

