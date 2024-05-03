Expand / Collapse search

Pasco County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation in Hudson

Published  May 3, 2024 1:01pm EDT
Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Hudson Friday afternoon.

According to PCSO, the death investigation is regarding an adult man in the Lakewood Drive area of Hudson.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

