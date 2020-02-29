1 arrested following multi-vehicle crash involving Pinellas deputy and K-9

article

Deputies arrested Jerry Roberson Friday nights after they said he fled following a traffic stop, red a red light and crashed into two cars and a deputy’s vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The deputy and his K9 partners were uninjured in the crash.

Roberson was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation/sales of cocaine, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.