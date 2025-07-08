1 dead, 1 critically injured in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police arrested a local man overnight for DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury.
The backstory:
According to investigators, Milton May, 52, left a business shortly before 10:15 p.m. Monday. He was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 42nd Avenue West when he went into the path of a motorcycle going northbound on 59th St. W.
The motorcycle passenger, a 35-year-old Palmetto woman, was killed. The 28-year-old driver, a Bradenton resident, was critically injured and remains in the ICU.
Police say May stayed at the scene, but showed signs of impairment. Police say they arrested him after he refused a field sobriety test.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
May was taken to a hospital and investigators obtained a warrant for the collection of a blood sample. Results are pending.
May will be taken to the Manatee County Jail once he is given medical clearance. Additional charges are possible.
What's next:
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw May the evening of July 7 is asked to contact Officer Ian Emrich at ian.emrich@bradentonpd.com. You can also submit tips to manateecrimestoppers.com
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Bradenton Police.