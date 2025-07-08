1 dead, 1 critically injured in Bradenton crash

Bradenton police arrested a local man overnight for DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Milton May, 52, left a business shortly before 10:15 p.m. Monday. He was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 42nd Avenue West when he went into the path of a motorcycle going northbound on 59th St. W.

The motorcycle passenger, a 35-year-old Palmetto woman, was killed. The 28-year-old driver, a Bradenton resident, was critically injured and remains in the ICU.

Police say May stayed at the scene, but showed signs of impairment. Police say they arrested him after he refused a field sobriety test.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

May was taken to a hospital and investigators obtained a warrant for the collection of a blood sample. Results are pending.

May will be taken to the Manatee County Jail once he is given medical clearance. Additional charges are possible.

What's next:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw May the evening of July 7 is asked to contact Officer Ian Emrich at ian.emrich@bradentonpd.com. You can also submit tips to manateecrimestoppers.com