Flooding along Peace River forces tour companies to adapt: 'How we make our living'

The Brief High floodwaters along the Peace River in DeSoto County are not stopping businesses like Fossil Recovery and Up River Adventures from operating. Up River Adventures and Fossil Recovery are turning to swamp buggies to transport tourists through flooded terrain to keep their operations moving. Fossil Recovery tour operators are running twice daily to maintain pay and bring business to the area while water recedes.



Receding floodwaters along the Peace River have submerged some roads and shut down access to the river, DeSoto County tour operators have come up with ways to keep their businesses going.

Fossil Recovery normally brings guests directly into the river and onto surrounding land to hunt for prehistoric treasures. With roads transformed into deep river extensions, regular vehicle access remains impassable.

Navigating deep water

What we know:

The Peace River has reached one of it's highest levels since Hurricane Ian, leaving only a patch of functional dry land on the Fossil Recovery property.

Fossil Recovery owners Chris and Erin Mandelle partnered with Up River Adventures to transport customers on a 15-minute swamp buggy ride across the flooded expanse. The group manages two excursions each day to sustain staff members and tour guides.

Waiting on dry ground

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined the exact number of days it will take for the Peace River to recede entirely. It remains unclear when road conditions will permit standard vehicles to travel safely to the dig sites.

Survival on the water

What they're saying:

The Mandelle family, including sons Rowan and Asher, launched the alternative route to keep their business going.

"What we’ve done is gotten very lucky," Chris Mandelle said. "Here is our ‘dry dig.’ It is literally the only piece of land on this property that we can functionally run a dig right now, so when does tragedy kind of come out and happen. The wheels turned, literally. We got on the buggy and said, ‘if we can get people here, let’s keep going.’ One of the things that I pride myself and my partner at Up River Adventures is we always try to keep up on one leg and keep things moving no matter what comes our way."

"This is how we make our living," Erin Mandelle said. "This is how our employees make our living. This is how Up River Adventures make a living, and we all have to work together and just got to be innovative and that's what we’re doing, and we really love working with the public, the tourists that come, we gotta make sure that they have meg tea to find."

"Well, you’ve got mouths to feed, as you see," Chris Mandelle said. "I’ve got babies, and we’ve all got to keep going and keep things going and if there’s a will, there’s a way and that’s really what it’s about and the world the people in the state of Florida when things like this happen is unparallel, and I love that," he said.

Tourism beyond flooding

Local perspective:

Visitors venturing across the high water have spotted wildlife, including deer on dry stretches and alligators along the flooded paths.

Several guests at the dry site successfully uncovered prehistoric megalodon shark teeth despite the treacherous water levels. Local operators are encouraging travelers to support Arcadia and DeSoto County merchants during the time.

"Desoto is an awesome place. Not only do we have all this old Florida vibe," Chris Mandelle added. "We have a beautiful antique district in the town. There's businesses that are still running, like Up River Adventures, our business Fossil Recovery. We are trying our best to make this experience multifaceted, and we are all done and dried out. There is even more fun to have here."