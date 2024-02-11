1 dead, 2 injured after St. Petersburg house catches fire

One adult died after a St. Petersburg house was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

Around 4:45 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says they responded to the 700 block of 63rd Ave N after receiving a report of a house fire.

According to crews, the home was fully engulfed in flames and there were two adult victims in the front yard. Firefighters say they treated the two victims and both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say crews used large hose lines to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other homes. After the fire was out, firefighters say they entered the home to search for other victims.

According to crews, one person died in the house. Authorities say SPFR Fire Investigator responded to the scene and the fire is still under investigation.