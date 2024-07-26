Pinellas teen accused of randomly shooting, killing woman; father arrested: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 news

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for first-degree murder after deputies said he randomly shot and killed a woman in Pinellas County on Thursday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Jaevion Darrell Harvey, 14, was arrested along with his father, 37-year-old Jarvis Spencer, who deputies said the teen got the gun from.

Detectives said they responded to the intersection of 27th Street North and 59th Avenue North in a part of unincorporated St. Petersburg just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Leslie Fernandez lying face down in the road with gunshot wounds to her upper body, deputies said.

Mugshots courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

READ: Ashley Benefield gives emotional testimony in her defense at murder trial: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

She was taken to a local hospital, but ultimately died from her injuries, according to investigators.

Harvey was identified as a suspect by detectives, who said he was seen riding off from the scene on his bike after the incident.

A day after the shooting, detectives said they searched the teen's home, located off of 29th Street North in unincorporated St. Pete. Authorities said they found the gun used during the shooting as well as numerous other guns, rounds of ammunition, 3.8 kilograms of cocaine, 53 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of MDMA and $184,964.

Harvey confessed to shooting Fernandez at random when he was interviewed by detectives, according to PCSO. He also told investigators that he got the gun from his father's bedroom.

MORE: ‘Career criminals’ busted during HCSO retail theft investigation

Spencer, the boy's father, has a lengthy criminal history, which includes 15 felony convictions, officials said. He was not cooperative with investigators and was ultimately arrested.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, according to deputies.

Spencer is facing various charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, armed trafficking in crack cocaine and powder cocaine, grand theft of a firearm. The sheriff's office said he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.