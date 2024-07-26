Tracking the tropics: System may develop as it approaches the Caribbean Islands next week

The National Hurricane Center says there is potential for a tropical system to develop over the next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

According to NHC, an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave over the next several days.

NHC says the system could develop further as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week.

It will be moving west-northwest near the Greater Antilles toward the end of the week.

NHC says it has a nearly zero percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.

