Tracking the tropics: System may develop as it approaches the Caribbean Islands next week

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 26, 2024 2:38pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

Tropics may heat up in August

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is keeping an eye on Saharan dust, which is expected to clip Florida this weekend, potentially dropping air quality and rain chances in Tampa. He says the Saharan dust has been keeping the tropics quiet, but he expects things to ramp up, especially in the Atlantic, during the month of August. Rhodes did note that there are a few weak tropical waves trying to travel off the coast of Africa, which has about a 20% chance of developing toward the end of next week.

TAMPA, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center says there is potential for a tropical system to develop over the next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. 

According to NHC, an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave over the next several days. 

NHC says the system could develop further as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week.

It will be moving west-northwest near the Greater Antilles toward the end of the week. 

NHC says it has a nearly zero percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of developing over the next seven days. 

