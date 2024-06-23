Florida rapper Julio Foolio believed dead, 3 others hospitalized after shooting at Tampa hotel near USF

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person was killed, and three other victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive at the cluster of hotels near USF around 4:40 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot. Police say they are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved.

According to police, 26-year-old Charles Jones is believed to be the person who died. Jones is also known as Florida rapper Julio Foolio. The police department says they are waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the victim.

Jones posted that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday on his Instagram account before the shooting.

According to TPD, the three people who were taken to the hospital are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

