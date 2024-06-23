3 suspects armed with guns stole car from Tampa gas station, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Three people armed with guns stole a car at a Shell gas station in Tampa on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials say officers were called to the gas station located at 5100 Adamo Drive shortly after 11 a.m. According to TPD, three suspects armed with guns stole the victim's 2016 Hyundai.

READ: Florida rapper Julio Foolio believed dead, 3 others hospitalized after shooting at Tampa hotel near USF

Authorities say the victim was not injured.

Around 12:18 p.m., Tampa police say they found the car at the 1900 Block of E. Fletcher Avenue and the three suspects took off on foot.

The police department says all the suspects were immediately apprehended at the Bahia Apartments located at 2902 Sycamore Court.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter