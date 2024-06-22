Tampa man crashes stolen car while speeding away from law enforcement: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A 39-year-old Tampa man who police called a "habitual traffic offender" was arrested after he crashed a stolen car while trying to evade law enforcement on Friday night, according to troopers.
The Lakeland Police Department says they were looking for a 2004 Nissan Sentra that was reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was patrolling I-4 while in Hillsbrough County when they were told about the stolen car being pursued by LPD around 9 p.m.
The Nissan sped past the trooper and continued to drive recklessly while going over 110 MPH, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Troopers say when the car exited I-4 to try to merge onto I-75, the driver, later identified as Edwin Carrion-Andino, lost control of the car and hit an innocent vehicle. After crashing, officials say Carrion-Andino took off on foot and ran into trees while ignoring commands.
A Lakeland Police Department officer deployed his K9 Officer Mako and Carrion-Andino was apprehended, according to the arrest report.
Carrion-Andino showed signs of impairment and told law enforcement that he used marijuana and molly before driving. FHP says his license was suspended and he was a habitual traffic offender.
Authorities say he knew the vehicle he was driving was stolen.
Carrion-Andino is facing the following charges:
- Resisting officer without violence
- Offenses against police animals (harass or interfere)
- Grand theft motor vehicle
- DUI with property damage or personal injury second conviction
- Leaving the scene of crash with injury
- Aggravated fleeing to elude
- Fleeing to elude high speed
- Driving while license revoked-habitual offender
