Tampa man crashes stolen car while speeding away from law enforcement: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 22, 2024 6:35pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A 39-year-old Tampa man who police called a "habitual traffic offender" was arrested after he crashed a stolen car while trying to evade law enforcement on Friday night, according to troopers.

The Lakeland Police Department says they were looking for a 2004 Nissan Sentra that was reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was patrolling I-4 while in Hillsbrough County when they were told about the stolen car being pursued by LPD around 9 p.m.

The Nissan sped past the trooper and continued to drive recklessly while going over 110 MPH, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

Troopers say when the car exited I-4 to try to merge onto I-75, the driver, later identified as Edwin Carrion-Andino, lost control of the car and hit an innocent vehicle. After crashing, officials say Carrion-Andino took off on foot and ran into trees while ignoring commands.

A Lakeland Police Department officer deployed his K9 Officer Mako and Carrion-Andino was apprehended, according to the arrest report.

Carrion-Andino showed signs of impairment and told law enforcement that he used marijuana and molly before driving. FHP says his license was suspended and he was a habitual traffic offender.

Authorities say he knew the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Carrion-Andino is facing the following charges:

  • Resisting officer without violence
  • Offenses against police animals (harass or interfere)
  • Grand theft motor vehicle
  • DUI with property damage or personal injury second conviction
  • Leaving the scene of crash with injury
  • Aggravated fleeing to elude
  • Fleeing to elude high speed
  • Driving while license revoked-habitual offender

