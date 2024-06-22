Tampa man crashes stolen car while speeding away from law enforcement: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 39-year-old Tampa man who police called a "habitual traffic offender" was arrested after he crashed a stolen car while trying to evade law enforcement on Friday night, according to troopers.

The Lakeland Police Department says they were looking for a 2004 Nissan Sentra that was reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was patrolling I-4 while in Hillsbrough County when they were told about the stolen car being pursued by LPD around 9 p.m.

The Nissan sped past the trooper and continued to drive recklessly while going over 110 MPH, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Troopers say when the car exited I-4 to try to merge onto I-75, the driver, later identified as Edwin Carrion-Andino, lost control of the car and hit an innocent vehicle. After crashing, officials say Carrion-Andino took off on foot and ran into trees while ignoring commands.

A Lakeland Police Department officer deployed his K9 Officer Mako and Carrion-Andino was apprehended, according to the arrest report.

Carrion-Andino showed signs of impairment and told law enforcement that he used marijuana and molly before driving. FHP says his license was suspended and he was a habitual traffic offender.

Authorities say he knew the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Carrion-Andino is facing the following charges:

Resisting officer without violence

Offenses against police animals (harass or interfere)

Grand theft motor vehicle

DUI with property damage or personal injury second conviction

Leaving the scene of crash with injury

Aggravated fleeing to elude

Fleeing to elude high speed

Driving while license revoked-habitual offender

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter