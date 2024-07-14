1 dead after fire at store in Dover, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to officials, one person died after a store in Dover caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says they began receiving calls at 4:45 p.m. from people reporting fire and smoke in a store located at 3223 Sydney Dover Road. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, according to HCFR.

Authorities say they discovered one person had died inside after they were able to safely enter the building.

According to firefighters, there were no injuries to first responders and fire investigators are on the scene to begin the investigation.

The scene is still active.

