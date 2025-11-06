1 dead, another critically injured in Sarasota County crash

The Brief One person is dead and another was injured in a Sarasota County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The passenger, a 63-year-old Englewood woman, in the Cadi was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS. The driver, an 81-year-old Englewood woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, troopers said.



One person is dead and another was injured in a Sarasota County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash, involving a Ram 3500 truck and a 4-door Cadi, happened on U.S. 41 and Colonia Lane just before 3:45 p.m.

The truck was heading south on U.S. 41 in the center travel lane when it was approaching Colonia Lane. According to FHP, the Cadi was heading north on U.S. 41 and was in the left turn only lane at the Colonia Lane intersection.

That's when the Cadi tried to make a U-turn and drove directly into the truck's path, troopers said. The truck hit the Cadi, causing it to redirect southbound and come to a stop against the storefront in the 900 block of U.S. 41 and Colonia Lane.

The truck came to a rest, facing westbound directly against the same storefront, according to FHP.

Dig deeper:

The passenger, a 63-year-old Englewood woman, in the Cadi was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS, while the driver, an 81-year-old Englewood woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the passenger who died has not been released. They also didn't say if anyone in the truck was injured.

FHP said its traffic homicide unit is continuing to investigate the deadly crash.