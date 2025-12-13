Driver dies after fleeing crash, hitting tree in Pinellas Park, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 27-year-old man was killed Friday night after police say he left the scene of a crash and struck a tree shortly after in Pinellas Park. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, at around 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Gateway Center Parkway and Gateway Center Boulevard. Investigators learned that shortly before the fatal crash, Yower Malvarez was involved in a minor crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Gandy Boulevard, before leaving the scene in his truck.



A 27-year-old man was killed Friday night after police say he left the scene of a crash and struck a tree shortly after in Pinellas Park.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, at around 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Gateway Center Parkway and Gateway Center Boulevard.

MORE NEWS: Rollover crash on State Road 60 leaves 1 dead, 2 flown to hospital

Police say Yower Malvarez was driving toward the intersection in a GMC Sierra truck when he failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a tree.

Malvarez was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Investigators learned that shortly before the fatal crash, Malvarez was involved in a minor crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Gandy Boulevard, before leaving the scene in his truck.

The other driver involved in the initial crash suffered no injuries. They remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in either of the crashes; however, speed may have contributed.