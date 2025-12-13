Expand / Collapse search

Adult son arrested after mother found dead in Temple Terrace home, police say

Updated  December 13, 2025 6:47pm EST
Temple Terrace
    The Brief

      • An adult son is facing a second-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead in a Temple Terrace home Friday night, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.
      • During the investigation, officers found evidence indicating a violent encounter had taken place at the residence.
      • As a result, the victim’s adult son, Michael Randolph, was arrested.

    TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - Police say an adult son is facing a second-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead in a Temple Terrace home Friday night.

    What we know:

    According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, at around 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7000 block of Seaport Avenue, where a woman was found dead at the scene.

    During the investigation, officers found evidence indicating a violent encounter had taken place at the residence.

    Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department

    As a result, the victim’s adult son, Michael Randolph, was arrested.

    What we don't know:

    No further information, including the victim’s identity, has been released at this time.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Temple Terrace Police Department.

