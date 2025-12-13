Adult son arrested after mother found dead in Temple Terrace home, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief An adult son is facing a second-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead in a Temple Terrace home Friday night, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department. During the investigation, officers found evidence indicating a violent encounter had taken place at the residence. As a result, the victim’s adult son, Michael Randolph, was arrested.



Police say an adult son is facing a second-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead in a Temple Terrace home Friday night.

What we know:

According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, at around 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7000 block of Seaport Avenue, where a woman was found dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: 4 hospitalized in Brooksville rollover crash on U.S. 41

During the investigation, officers found evidence indicating a violent encounter had taken place at the residence.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department

As a result, the victim’s adult son, Michael Randolph, was arrested.

What we don't know:

No further information, including the victim’s identity, has been released at this time.