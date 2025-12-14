Winter Haven firetruck hit by SUV, firefighters pull injured driver to safety: WHPD

The Brief A Winter Haven firetruck was hit by a Mercedes-Benz SUV and the firefighters onboard pulled the injured driver to safety, according to police. The three firefighters inside, who were returning to the fire station after a call, jumped into action by removing the SUV driver who was trapped before providing emergency medical care. The victim sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.



A Winter Haven firetruck was struck by a Mercedes-Benz SUV at the intersection of Overlook Drive and Dundee Road on Saturday night, according to police.

The fire truck was turning left from Overlook Drive onto Dundee Road and had a green turn signal when the SUV struck the firetruck. The three firefighters inside, who were returning to the fire station after a call, jumped into action by removing the driver who was trapped before providing emergency medical care.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

Big picture view:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and says that both high speeds and impairment appear to be a factor in the crash.

None of the firefighters were injured. Both the firetruck and the SUV sustained significant damage.

A third car was also involved in the crash but PSCO did not say how.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation, but investigators say that charges are anticipated.

