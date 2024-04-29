1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police investigating

One person was injured after a shooting in Sarasota on Monday night, according to officials.

The Sarasota Police Department says they are investigating the shooting that happened near 2700 block of Gillespie Ave shortly after 8 p.m.

Authorities say one adult has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.