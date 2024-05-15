DUI driver in Florida migrant bus crash that killed 8 to be held without bond

The man who was arrested and charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter after crashing into a bus carrying farmworkers in Marion County will be held without bond, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

READ: Driver arrested for DUI in Marion County bus crash that left 8 dead, dozens injured: FHP

Bryan Maclean Howard was driving a Ford Ranger when authorities say the truck and a retired 2010 International School Bus carrying around 53 farmworkers sideswiped each other, sending the bus off a rural Florida road where it overturned.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Eight people were killed in the crash, and 38 were injured, including eight in critical condition.

Howard made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Howard made his first court appearance in Marion County Wednesday morning. He was denied bond on all eight counts due to the nature of the charges.

He is not allowed to drive or consume any alcohol, controlled substances, or prescription drugs without a prescription while this case is pending.

Prosecutors also added that Howard had been in a separate car crash three days before Tuesday's fatal crash.

Courtesy: FHP

"There's a high probability this may be beyond eight fatalities," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Pat Riordan said on Tuesday.

Howard was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash. Arrest records show that Howard, who is from Ocala, was booked in Marion County at 3:44 p.m.

"We are a very big agricultural county. So this time of year, we always have migrant workers that are in our county that are on buses just like this," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods during a press conference.

Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the mid 2000s. (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The workers were headed to a watermelon farm in Dunnellon.

The crash also gives weight to a larger conversation that's been going on about farmworker safety, particularly with transportation. Federal statistics showed that crashes were the leading cause of job-related deaths for farmworkers in 2022, the latest year available for data.

Starting on June 28, the Labor Department plans to require employer vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds that are transporting farmworkers on temporary visas to have seatbelts, among other worker protections.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

According to the Orlando-based Mexican consul, the deceased are all from Mexico. The oldest victim was just 31 years old with two young children.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

At this point, it's unclear what substance impaired Howard. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 18.