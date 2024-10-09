1 injured as possible tornado tears through Highlands County mobile home park: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person suffered minor injuries, and a Lake Placid mobile home park was severely damaged when a possible tornado tore through it on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, an apparent tornado struck the Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m.

Officials say multiple structures were damaged and one minor injury was reported.

READ: Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 87,000 customers impacted in Tampa Bay area

The sheriff’s office added that it received reports of other sporadic damage from apparent tornadoes but has had no reported injuries at this time.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A possible tornado tore through a mobile home park in Lake Placid on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The possible tornado occurred ahead of Hurricane Milton, which trekked toward Florida’s west coast on Wednesday.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall Wednesday night and travel across the state before entering the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: