1 killed, 1 injured after crash in Hernando County: FHP

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Honda motorcycle was headed west on Spring Hill Drive as a Hyundai Santa Fe was headed south on Pinehurst Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the motorcycle didn't stop for a red light, entered the intersection and hit the Hyundai.

Both the motorcycle and SUV rotated and stopped in the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Spring Hill man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The 43-year-old Spring Hill woman who was driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

