1 killed in fiery Haines City crash on US 27: Deputies

One person was killed in a fiery Haines City crash on U.S. 27 near Morrison Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with the Haines City Fire Department responded to the severe crash at around 3:45 p.m., officials said.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire, but it was extinguished by firefighters on scene, according to deputies.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 27 will likely be closed or have reduced traffic flow until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.