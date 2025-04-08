1 killed in string of related crashes including 2 hit-and-runs: APD
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - One person died early Tuesday after a car hit a tree following two hit-and-run crashes – all of which Auburndale police say are related.
What we know:
According to the Auburndale Police Department, officers responded to three separate crash scenes around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The crashes included two hit-and-run collisions and a single-vehicle crash into a tree near Berkley Rd. and Strickland Ln., which police say killed the driver.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any further details on the crashes or the driver who died, saying the investigation is still in the early stages.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crashes is urged to contact Auburndale police at 863-965-5555.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Auburndale Police Department.
