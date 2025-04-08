1 killed in string of related crashes including 2 hit-and-runs: APD

The Brief Auburndale police say three separate but related crashes happened early Tuesday. They included two hit-and-runs and a single-vehicle crash into a tree, which police say killed the driver. No further details, including other possible injuries or the identity of the driver who died, have been released.



One person died early Tuesday after a car hit a tree following two hit-and-run crashes – all of which Auburndale police say are related.

What we know:

According to the Auburndale Police Department, officers responded to three separate crash scenes around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The crashes included two hit-and-run collisions and a single-vehicle crash into a tree near Berkley Rd. and Strickland Ln., which police say killed the driver.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any further details on the crashes or the driver who died, saying the investigation is still in the early stages.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crashes is urged to contact Auburndale police at 863-965-5555.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Auburndale Police Department.

