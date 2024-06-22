1 man killed after shooting in Clearwater, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man died after being shot early on Saturday morning in Clearwater, according to officials.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire Rescue say they responded to the area of 200 S Starcrest Dr around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities say officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital which is where he died, according police.

Officials say all other parties stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The police department has not released the name of the victim but says there is no threat to the public.

