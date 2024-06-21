Man hurt in shooting, police searching for suspect: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is recovering in the hospital after being found shot in Tampa on Friday night, according to police.

TPD says officers heard gunshots just after 9:30 p.m. off East Osborne Avenue near 22nd Street. They found the victim moments later, but no arrests have been made so far.

The victim is listed as stable at the hospital, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter