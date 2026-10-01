$1 million designer sofa spotlights St. Pete art scene

The Brief A developer and a luxury brand teamed up with a local artist to commission a designer sofa. The sofa’s $1 million price tag is intended to spark conversations about the true, priceless nature of art, they say. The art-focused partnership is tied to the Roche Bobois residential tower coming to downtown St. Pete.



A 29-story luxury residential tower coming to downtown St. Petersburg is blending high-end living with local art.

St. Petersburg luxury tower

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Valor Real Estate Development partnered with Parisian luxury brand Roche Bobois for the project on Fourth Street South in downtown. They chose to collaborate with local artist Taylor Smith, known as Dreamweaver, and have her transform a sofa during a live art experience earlier this year.

The designer sofa is now going for $1 million.

They say the steep price tag is designed to ignite conversation around the value of art, emphasizing that true creativity is priceless. Darius Wilher, the deputy CEO of Valor Real Estate Development, noted that the building aims to integrate local art throughout the entire 164-residence building.

"We're trying to really find places for as many artists as possible to be in this building," he said. "You know, we have 29 floors. That's an opportunity for 29 murals. So, this is just a continuation of how do we find ways to call attention to the incredible art scene that St. Pete already is."

Downtown St. Petersburg art

What's next:

The million-dollar sofa will officially go on sale in the coming months, while developers prepare to break ground on the high-rise tower. The building is expected to be done by 2029.