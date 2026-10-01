HCSO: Good Samaritan driver shot at multiple times after pulling over to help man in Hillsborough County

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The Brief A driver was shot at multiple times after stopping to help a man walking in the area of Main Street in Hillsborough County. Detectives arrested 32-year-old Franklin Windham after finding a firearm of the same caliber at his home. Windham faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.



A good Samaritan was shot at multiple times while stopping to help a man on the side of the road in Hillsborough County on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting report near Main Street and Grovewood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. HCSO said a driver heading east on Main Street pulled over after a man walking along the road flagged him down with a flashlight.

When the driver stopped to help, deputies say the pedestrian fired multiple gunshots, hitting the vehicle five times, according to HCSO. Deputies said the driver managed to get away and drove to a nearby gas station to call law enforcement.

Suspect identified and arrested

What's next:

Detectives said they identified the suspect as 32-year-old Franklin Windham and obtained a search warrant for his home. Inside the residence, investigators said they found a gun matching the caliber used during the attack.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the driver was simply trying to step in to help someone in need.

"This man saw someone he thought needed help and stepped in. His kindness was met with violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and will face the consequences for his actions."

Windham was taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder, shooting into a vehicle, discharging a firearm in public, criminal mischief over $1,000, possessing a firearm during a felony and aggravated battery.

Key details missing

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver involved in the shooting. Sheriff's officials have also not disclosed a potential motive for the sudden attack.