10-year-old boy seriously burned at Clearwater home, flown to hospital

The Brief A 10-year-old Clearwater boy was flown to the hospital with serious burns Wednesday evening, according to first responders. Officials said the 10-year-old started a fire inside a bedroom by piling clothes on a hot plate.



A 10-year-old Clearwater boy was flown to the hospital with serious burns Wednesday evening, according to first responders.

What we know:

Clearwater Fire and Rescue and the Clearwater Police Department said they responded just after 8 p.m. to a home located along Russell Street.

READ: Shore Acres resident who served meals from his yard after Helene, Milton starting non-profit

Officials said the 10-year-old started a fire inside a bedroom by piling clothes on a hot plate. The child suffered second-degree burns and was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, according to first responders.

The fire didn't extend to the rest of the bedroom or home, authorities said. The Department of Children and Families was also notified about the incident.

What we don't know:

First responders have not released the boy's condition. They also haven't said if adults were nearby when the incident happened.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.