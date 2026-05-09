Several hospitalized after possible boat explosion in Miami: MDFR

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The Brief 11 people were hospitalized after a reported boat explosion in Miami, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The incident was upgraded to a level 2 mass casualty incident due to the number of victims. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue emphasized the importance of boat safety while out on the water.



11 people have been hospitalized after a possible boat explosion at Haulover Sandbar in Miami Beach on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

What we know:

According to officials, crews responded to reports of a possible explosion around 12:50 p.m. west of Haulover Beach Marina.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple people injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said at least 11 people were taken to the hospital.

Due to the large number of victims, the incident was upgraded to a level 2 mass causality incident.

Around 25 units responded to the scene, including Fireboat 21, Ocean Rescue units, partner agencies, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard.

"Injuries were from burn injuries to some traumatic injuries as well," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Juan Arias.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wanted to remind the community to prioritize safety while out on the water. Ensure a working fire extinguisher and all required safety equipment are on the vessel and perform safety checks before each departure.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the reported boat explosion.

This is an ongoing investigation; officials will bring updates as they become available.