13-year-old arrested in Florida after leading trooper on chase in Dodge Challenger

A 13-year-old was arrested in Florida early Wednesday morning after leading a Florida Highway Trooper on a chase, according to FHP.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, FHP initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger for not staying in one lane on Immokalee Road near Wilson Boulevard in Naples.

As the trooper approached the Challenger, the driver accelerated away and turned off its lights. The trooper pursued the Dodge for about four miles when it eventually stopped further down Immokalee Road near Quarry Drive.

The driver, a 13-year-old, was placed under arrest without incident for fleeing and eluding, and no driver's license, and is in the process of being booked into the Collier County Jail, according to FHP.