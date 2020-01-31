14-year-old girl faces attempted murder charge after shooting another Sarasota teen, police say

Sarasota police arrested a 14-year-old girl for shooting a victim as he was speaking to two other people in a driveway, they said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of 23rd Street after they received a report about the shooting. Officers said they found the 17-year-old victim a gunshot wound in his right leg and left arm. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK, they said.

According to the teen suspect’s affidavit, there was a 2013 Nissan Altima sitting in the driveway that was struck at least four times by gunfire.

A witness told police that she was hanging out with the shooting victim inside the home when he exited the residence, court documents show. Police said the witness saw the victim speaking to two people in the driveway.

Then, police said, the young suspect approached the end of the driveway, holding a pistol and fired several rounds toward the victim.

During an interview with the victim, police said he told them the suspect was “flexing” with a handgun on social media, and believed it was the same handgun used to shoot him.

“The victim stated that he has been in an ongoing dispute with [redacted] over a social media allegation that he is gay,” according to the teen suspect’s affidavit.

The suspect was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

