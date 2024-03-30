14-year-old shot, killed in Ruskin; shooter is 15-years-old: HCSO
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive in Ruskin on Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.
The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.
The person who fired the gun is a 15-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooter told detectives that he was an acquaintance of the victim.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.