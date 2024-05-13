Tampa man convicted in drug trafficking scheme that helped move fentanyl, meth from Mexico to Florida

Federal prosecutors said a Tampa man was part of a drug trafficking network, moving methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico to Tampa and Orlando.

A U.S. District Judge found Enock Edouard guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute and criminal contempt after a bench trial. Evidence presented in court shows how the network operated between 2021-2023, moving drugs from Mexico to California in car tires and then transporting the drugs to Orlando and Tampa.

At trial, one co-conspirator described Edouard as "the only person between me and the cartels," and estimated that Edouard sold him more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine in less than 10 months.

Hundreds of pages of evidence included wire tap transcripts, texts and photos, which reveal how a task force of investigators put the case together. Documents detailed one surveillance operation in March 2023.

Investigators watched Edouard leave his downtown Tampa apartment to sell meth to a man, Cameron Mosley, at a Waffle House on Westshore Boulevard. After that meet up, officers with the Tampa Police Department tried to pull over Mosley, who took off, leading investigators on a chase to South Tampa with the TPD helicopter overhead.

They said he threw meth out of the window, and evidence photos introduced in court show the drugs on the side of the road. Investigators arrested Mosley the next day.

Shortly after that, investigators arrested Edouard, who was in Vegas at the time. When investigators searched his downtown Tampa apartment they found fentanyl and guns.

They ultimately seized 15 guns and two hand grenades and more than 25 kilos of meth from Edouard and his coconspirators.

This was a joint operation between the FBI, TPD, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a specialized task force. A sentencing date for Edouard has not been set, but he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

