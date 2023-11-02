15-year-old arrested for shooting at two

article

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after shooting at two people on 19th Avenue South and 49th Street in St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of violating probation, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Investigators said shortly before 2 p.m., the 15-year-old fired about 20 rounds at the two people.

The victims were able to run away from him without getting hit by bullets, authorities said. The two people who ware shot at were known to the teen.