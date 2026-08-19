15-year-old boy stabbed in Bradenton, manhunt underway for suspect

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The Brief Bradenton deputies are searching for 34-year-old Quazone Elijawun Taylor after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. The teen suffered serious upper neck and body injuries during the attack and was rushed to a local hospital. SWAT and drone units searched for Taylor, but the suspect remains on the run.



A 34-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times outside a Bradenton home on Tuesday afternoon before running from the area, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Bradenton deputy stabbing response

What we know:

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 18 to a home on the 600 block of 33rd Avenue Drive East. Investigators said 34-year-old Quazone Elijawun Taylor was visiting the home when he attacked a 15-year-old boy who lived there while both were sitting outside.

The teen had multiple stab wounds to his upper neck and body. Paramedics took the boy to a hospital with serious injuries that officials do not expect to be life-threatening.

Manatee County search operations

What's next:

Taylor ran from the neighborhood after the stabbing, which deputies are investigating as an attempted murder. Additional deputies, including SWAT and drone teams, rushed to the scene to search the home and surrounding area.

Investigators believed Taylor might have been hiding in the attic of the home, but they did not find him. As of Wednesday morning, Taylor remains at large.

Suspect description and tips

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not said what triggered the violence, noting Taylor attacked the teenager for an unknown reason.

Taylor is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or ManateeCrimeStoppers.com to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.